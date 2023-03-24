All lanes have reopened following the incident and traffic is easing between junction 17 and junction 20 of the A12.

DRIVERS on a major road are stuck in heavy traffic as a result of a collision involving two vehicles.

One lane is closed on the A12 northbound carriageway following a crash around junction 20A B1137, Hatfield Peverel South.

There is congestion to junction 17 at Howe Green, with Chelmsford becoming heavily congested as traffic diverts the road.

Essex Police has confirmed both cars are on the hard shoulder but due to an oil spillage, the lane closure remains.

There are currently delays of 10 minutes and the scene is expected to clear between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 8.15pm and 8.30pm.