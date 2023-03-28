A group of 60 people in 17 teams have signed up to take 1 million steps, the distance of 19 marathons, throughout the month of March to raise money for Colchester Night Shelter, Colchester Engagement and Next Steps.

Teams are participating from across Colchester and Tendring with team names including the Blister Sisters, the Hot Steppers, Walk on the Mild Side, the Stumblings and Walky Walky Steppy Go Go.

Challenge - 60 people in 17 teams are taking on the fundraising challenge (Image: CENS)

When Sadie Bareham heard about the challenge she immediately said “I’m in!” but within a couple of days decided to go it alone.

Sadie, of Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, needs to cover 33,000 steps every day to meet her target, but admitted “There’s the odd day I can’t do that, so I have to make up for it on the other days”.

The 47-year-old added: “I did 25 miles in one day, but I couldn't do that every day. I walked from Holland-on-Sea to Clacton Pier, then to Walton Pier, before walking home and then going for a run.”

Sadie had been waking up at 5am every day to get her steps in and is usually joined by her dogs, Denzel and Dottie, who, she says, “love it”.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

The hairdresser, who owns Sadie Bareham Hair and Makeup, in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, said: “Even before this challenge, whenever I walked at night, especially in the winter, I’d think about how lucky I am to have a warm home.”

A kind sponsorship from Lanswood Residential and Commercial Developments means that that every penny raised will go directly towards helping a homeless person.

Companions - Denzel and Dottie have joined Sadie on all but three of her runs and walks this month (Image: Sadie Bareham)

Emily Lagadec, a trustee of the charity, organised the event and said: “The demand for the services CENS provides has never been greater, and with the rising costs of food and energy, we are really struggling right now.”

The event will end on Friday with all teams taking a walk through Colchester to the night shelter, where they will take a well-earned rest and total the all important steps and donations.

Donations can be made online at justgiving.com/fundraising/s-bareham.