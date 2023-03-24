Organised by the Stansted Airport Chamber of Commerce, the event is returning on Thursday, June 29 at the Novotel, London Stansted Airport between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

A range of exhibitors and sponsors will attend from across all industry sectors, with stands limited to three per industry.

The event is free to attend for visitors, with free speed networking sessions and a range of free seminars which will be running throughout the day.

Chair of the Stansted Airport Chamber Julie Budden said: "Our region has so much to offer and the business expo is about connecting like-minded people under one roof to show that 'business has no boundaries'.

"We are delighted to be back this year and welcome new companies to exhibit and showcase what they have to offer on the day."

The expo is sponsored by London Stansted Airport, Uttlesford District Council, Global, HNE Media and Emirates.

More businesses are invited to sign up, with packages starting from £125 to suit all types of businesses from start-ups through to large corporations.

To find out more visit www.check-in-stansted.com or email julie@check-in-stansted.com.