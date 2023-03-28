Litter pickers from Walton, Frinton, Clacton and Harwich groups will team up for the Great British Spring Clean.

Walton Against Lazy Littering (WALLYs), Clacton Volunteer Litter Picking and Frinton Frombles will meet outside SJ’s Fish and Chips in Walton.

Tendring Council is supporting this year’s Great British Spring Clean and the mass campaign will bring together individuals and groups to make a difference to the environment.

Michael Talbot, Tendring Council cabinet member responsible for environment, said: “There are already a number of excellent community litter picking groups up and down Tendring – so why not join in and lend a hand to them, or even organise your own clean up as part of the Great British Spring Clean?

“We can help provide bags, litter pickers and collection of what you clean up, so please get in touch with us.”

The Great British Spring Clean ends on Sunday, April 2, with the groups meeting on that day at 2pm with all equipment provided.