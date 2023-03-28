Tendring Technology College (TTC) will host the fair at its Thorpe campus.

It will see several agencies come together to run stands, including the Wellbeing and Resilience Mental Health Service (WARMS) from the MIND charity, the Youth Enquiry Service, Outhouse East, Barnado’s, EXTRA Support for Families and TeenTalk.

Refreshments will be provided at the event. which will take place on Thursday, March 30, at the TTC campus in Landermere Road, Thorpe, from 5pm until 8pm.

