Although there is no cure for hay fever and you cannot prevent it there are actions you can take to ease the symptoms, which include a runny, itchy or blocked nose, sneezing and itchy, red and watery eyes.

Dr Freda Bhatti, a GP in Great Bentley, said: “One in five people suffer from hay fever, so the coming months may be an uncomfortable time for many.

"Unfortunately, it isn’t like a cold that will go away after a few days.

"Instead, those susceptible to hay fever may have to live with it for months on end, but there are things you can do to make the situation easier.

“One of the best ways to control hay fever is with antihistamines, which you can buy without prescription from the pharmacy.

"Start taking them now so they can get into your system. Taking antihistamines regularly is much more effective than taking them only when your symptoms are bad.

“You don’t need a prescription for hay fever medicine, so I would recommend patients with hay fever symptoms to make their pharmacy the first place to go for help and advice.”

The Met Office website offers a daily and five-day pollen forecast here.