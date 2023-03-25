The spaniel puppy, who has since been named Bertie by RSPCA staff, was abandoned with his brother at the side of a road by Dock House, in Hazlemere Marina, Waltham Abbey, on Sunday, March 12.

The puppies were found by a member of the public, who saw their former keeper dump them in a box before driving off.

Passerby took the dogs home and contacted the RSPCA, but sadly, one of the pups died shortly afterwards.

However, the surviving puppy Bertie, around six to eight weeks old, was taken into the care of the charity’s Finsbury Park Animal Hospital in London, where he is recovering.

Rescued - Bertie was rescued by RSPCA (Image: RSPCA)

Animal rescue officer Mark Hanley, who is looking into the incident, said: "Bertie and his brother were abandoned in a box, covered in urine and unable to stand.

"They were so thin, with their hip bones and ribs clearly visible.

"We have put posters up in the area appealing for information, and we are keen for anyone who knows where these puppies came from to get in touch with us on 0300 123 8018."

For more information or to support RSPCA, visit rspca.org.uk/give.