Giorgia Suley, 26, of Harwich, has been left devastated after seeing her family battle cancer over there past two years.

Her mother underwent a mastectomy, however, her nan and sister Katie have both been diagnosed with terminal cancers.

Family - Arabella, Katie and Giorgia smile for a selfie (Image: Giorgia Suley)

Giorgia said: “For Katie, the first time was when she fell pregnant with my niece in 2021.

"Towards the end of the pregnancy she started feeling poorly.

“When she had the baby doctors said her condition was because her organs were moving back into place and there was no indication of cancer.

“After a few scans with cameras down her throat they discovered it was signet ring cell cancer, a rare form of cancer usually found in older people.”

Katie, a mum to two-year-old Arabella, went through a tough bout of treatment consisting of six rounds of chemotherapy and a ten-hour surgery.

After the treatment, her family thought Katie’s cancer was gone and doctors agreed to do regular scans to monitor her condition.

This February, following a four-night stay in the hospital after complaining about abdominal pain and sickness, Katie found out that cancer had returned and was terminal this time.

Loving - Katie has been described as the best mum who will do anything for her daughter (Image: Giorgia Suley)

She now has a secondary cancer of the peritoneum, which is the tissue lining the abdominal wall and covers most organs in the abdomen.

Giorgia added: “Katie will be having a six-month course of chemo and she’s had a peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) line installed which she had before.

“She has her chemo every two weeks and has a bottle attached to her which provides drugs every 48 hours before it is replenished.”

As the family does not know how long Katie has left, they have asked her to write a bucket list of memories she would like to create.

Giorgia has three other nieces as well as Arabella and Katie would like for them to visit Peppa Pig World and make as many family memories as possible.

A fundraiser has been launched to make the family’s dreams come true. To donate visit bit.ly/40vN1IV.