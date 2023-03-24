A flood alert has been issued covering the Essex coast from Clacton to St Peters Flat, including Jaywick, Brightlingsea, Mersea Island, Heybridge, Maldon and the Colne and Blackwater estuaries.

The alert issues the following advice to residents:

Monitor local water levels and weather conditions.

Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.

Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.

The alert was triggered after river or tidal levels reached caps set by Environment Agency flood warning officers.

What is a flood alert?

The Environment Agency say that “a flood alert means you need to prepare - flooding is possible”.

Their advice includes having a bag ready with vital items in case you need to leave your home, and checking how to turn off your gas, electricity and water mains supplies.