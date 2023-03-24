POLICE officers are appealing for help to find a convicted drug dealer and robber after he failed to return to prison.
Paul Howell, 41, was on temporary day release on March 17 but failed to return to Hollesley Bay Prison in Suffolk as required.
The Clacton man is serving a six year and 11 month sentence for drug offences, robbery and affray.
Howell, a former plasterer, is described as white, six foot tall, of medium build, bald, with blue eyes and clean shaven.
A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “Anyone who has seen him or seen a male matching the description given or knows of his whereabouts should contact Suffolk Police.”
During his sentencing in June last year, Chelmsford Crown Court heard Howell turned to selling Class A drugs after losing his job and racking up thousands of pounds of debt.
Wraps of heroin were found in his garden when the police executed a warrant at his property on May 5.
Officers found a total of more than 50g combined of crack cocaine and heroin in the 41-year-old’s possession after the action was taken at his home in Burrs Road, Clacton.
The court was told how experts estimated the street value of the drugs was at least £5,000.
Recorder Tony Badenoch KC said during the hearing that Howell also had £1,280 in cash when he was apprehended by police officers which was believed to be money gained from illicit sales that day.
Following a search of his property, wraps of heroin were found in the garden and drugs paraphernalia seized, including a Nokia mobile phone “unquestionably” used to operate a drugs line.
Police officers revealed Howell had been involved with the supply of drugs since January 30 2022.
Howell admitted possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment, in addition to the other unrelated offences.
Steven Levy, mitigating, told the court Howell became depressed after losing his job as a plasterer and began to suffer “terribly with anxiety”.
Any report to the police should cite CAD number 331 of March 17.
