Paul Howell, 41, was on temporary day release on March 17 but failed to return to Hollesley Bay Prison in Suffolk as required.

The Clacton man is serving a six year and 11 month sentence for drug offences, robbery and affray.

Howell, a former plasterer, is described as white, six foot tall, of medium build, bald, with blue eyes and clean shaven.

On the run - Paul Howell failed to return to Hollesley Bay Prison last week (Image: Essex Police)

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “Anyone who has seen him or seen a male matching the description given or knows of his whereabouts should contact Suffolk Police.”

During his sentencing in June last year, Chelmsford Crown Court heard Howell turned to selling Class A drugs after losing his job and racking up thousands of pounds of debt.

Wraps of heroin were found in his garden when the police executed a warrant at his property on May 5.

Officers found a total of more than 50g combined of crack cocaine and heroin in the 41-year-old’s possession after the action was taken at his home in Burrs Road, Clacton.

Drug dealer - Paul Howell was jailed for dealing heroin and crack cocaine last year (Image: Suffolk Police)

The court was told how experts estimated the street value of the drugs was at least £5,000.

Recorder Tony Badenoch KC said during the hearing that Howell also had £1,280 in cash when he was apprehended by police officers which was believed to be money gained from illicit sales that day.

Following a search of his property, wraps of heroin were found in the garden and drugs paraphernalia seized, including a Nokia mobile phone “unquestionably” used to operate a drugs line.

Police officers revealed Howell had been involved with the supply of drugs since January 30 2022.

Sentence - Paul Howell was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court last year (Image: ANDRA MACIUCA)

Howell admitted possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment, in addition to the other unrelated offences.

Steven Levy, mitigating, told the court Howell became depressed after losing his job as a plasterer and began to suffer “terribly with anxiety”.

Any report to the police should cite CAD number 331 of March 17.