Jamie Masters, 34, and Wayne Lewis, 42, were caught on CCTV blowing up a gas canister at an ATM in the early hours one morning on March 22 last year.

The pair also targeted a cash point at Tesco in Laindon on April 11 last year. The second incident was unsuccessful and the explosive didn't work and the gas canister used didn't go off.

The pair were sentenced at Southend Crown Court in Essex to a combined 12 years for their brazen crimes on March 21.

Detective Inspector Frazer Low, of the Essex Police serious and organised crime unit, said: “More than anything else, the actions of Lewis and Masters were incredibly dangerous.

"It was dangerous to themselves, to anyone who was nearby and to the property they were targeting.

“Neither had the knowledge or skills to control explosions and they put the safety of the public – and themselves – at significant risk."

The pair admitted causing a total of £100,000 damage and were sentenced for conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to cause an explosion with intent to endanger life or property.

Masters, from Romford, was given six years and eight months in jail whilst Lewis, from Woodford Green, London, was sentenced to six years.

Det. Low added: "Despite their actions, they left each scene without a penny so their actions really were in vain.

“Thankfully, our team was able to act quickly to identify them, arrest them and build a case so overwhelming that they had very little option but to admit their guilt."