Tim Armstrong-Taylor, 55, woke up on the morning of Sunday, March 19, to find out his debut novel titled An Urn for the Worse, had made the number one best seller spot in the inspirational spirituality category on Amazon.

At the time, the book was also ranked 19th in personal transformation and 16th in the coming-of-age fiction categories, as well as the number one hot new release.

Success - Tim Armstrong-Taylor hit the number one best-seller spot on Amazon with his debut novel (Image: Tim Armstrong-Taylor)

Tim said: “I’ve always dreamt of writing a novel so I was delighted and extremely surprised to see it reach a best seller spot.

“It’s been quite a journey to get to this point, I’m a musician, performer, specialist primary school music teacher and church organist and I’d love to spend more time writing.”

Tim spent his childhood holidays in Frinton and has very fond memories of it, returning recently with his own family.

After the death of his father three years ago he was inspired to write a very British feel-good story, using Frinton beach in the first and last scenes of the story.

An Urn for the Worse is an uplifting coming of middle-age story.

Siblings - Tim and twin brother Roly met the Walton Beauty Queen in the 1970s. (Image: Tim Armstrong-Taylor)

In the novel, exhausted entrepreneur Nick Swift is on the verge of financial success or ruin when his father inconveniently dies, leaving him with a bucket list to complete on his behalf.

Accompanied by his uncle, vlogging sensation Karmic Keith, and watched by thousands of his followers, Nick is coerced into completing the bucket list in the midst of desperately negotiating an eleventh-hour deal to save his business.

All this whilst carrying the urn containing the ashes he must scatter on his late father’s looming birthday.

An urn that Nick would never have believed his life would come to depend upon, however, Nick ends up losing the urn.

A blurb of the novel states: “A sudden death, a bucket list, a missing urn, a failing marriage, a make-or-break business deal, an irritating old uncle on a motorbike and a psychopath who refuses to die. How bad can one man’s midlife crisis get?”

To buy the novel visit bit.ly/3Gb77Rl.