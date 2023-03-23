Dovercourt fire crews were called to a flat fire in Harwich High Street yesterday afternoon, March 22, at 3pm.

On arrival, crews reported that a flat above a row of businesses was completely smoke logged with the smoke alarms going off.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and found the hob was on fire.

During the incident, firefighters rescued a dog and a lizard from the flat.

The dog, a Lurcher, was given oxygen by firefighters and left in the care of a vet.

However, due to the smoke damage, a family of six has been left homeless following the incident.

Firefighters have said they believe the fire started when the hob was accidentally switched on and an item nearby caught alight.

Two fire engines pictured at the scene on Harwich High Street (Image: Essex Fire)

Crew Manager Norman Gooch from Dovercourt Fire Station said: “Once you’ve done cooking, please make sure to clear your hob and any items near the hob that could catch alight.

“You’d be surprised how many incidents we go to where hobs have been accidentally left on or switched on by pets.

“If you keep the area clear once you’ve finished cooking, you really reduce the risk of a fire spreading throughout the kitchen and the rest of your home.

“We’d like to highlight the importance of working smoke alarms too.

“The resident had working smoke alarms throughout the property and this alerted the businesses below the flat who quickly called us.

“If you or someone you know hasn't got working smoke alarms, please get in touch with our team and we can fit them for free. Visit: essex-fire.gov.uk/book or call 0300 303 0088.

“I’d like to praise the crews who continued to search for the animals inside the flat after hearing they could be in there.

“We found the dog hiding under the bed and crews gave it oxygen therapy while we waited for a vet.

“It was kept in overnight for observation and we’ve just found out that the dog has been reunited with its owner safe and sound.”