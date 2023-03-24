Lightspeed Broadband is running the competition for residents from Clacton, Frinton, Walton, Harwich, Manningtree, Braintree, Maldon, Halstead and Witham.

People from these towns who register their details with Lightspeed will be entered into the draw to win a pair of tickets to a private screening of Super Mario Bros hosted by the company.

Jake Allen, sales manager for Lightspeed, said: “We love getting involved with our communities and speaking to residents about our service.

“The new Super Mario film seemed like a fitting way to give back to every level of the family, and we hope adults and children can both come along and share in the fun while we answer questions about our fun, fast, stress-free broadband at a fair price.”

Lightspeed will drawn 225 winners who will be invited to Century Cinema in Pier Avenue, Clacton.

On the day, the Lightspeed team will be on hand to explain the benefits of gigabit broadband.

The winners will be drawn on Sunday, April 2, and the screening of Super Mario Bros will be on Friday, April 7 at 5.45pm.

To register visit lightspeed.co.uk/register-interest.