Mike Chinner and Gail Garbett moved to Walton three years ago from Newbury and Wolverhampton and have been delighted with their stay in the seaside town.

The pair will open their new shop CnG Antiques and Collectables, in Old Pier Street, Walton, this weekend.

Vintage - Another view of items Mike and Gail have collected over the years (Image: Mike Chinner)

Mike said: “Since we met we’ve been involved in collecting antiques through several fairs and car boot sales over the years and decided the next stage was a shop.

“The property was occupied by Conrad Arts for two years and when their agreement ended we saw an opportunity.

“We’ll be selling a variety of items including antiques, collectibles, Bric a Brac, art, furniture, jewelry, everything from 50p to £250.”

Mike was inspired to start collecting antiques from memories of his father who was an avid collector.

He would collect anything but had an affinity for trench art and militaria.

Before starting their collecting journey three years ago, mike was a chef for 36 years and Gail owned a butcher shop in Wolverhampton which had been in her family for 65 years before she sold it.

The pair have built up an inventory by collecting family heirlooms, buying items from other dealers at sales and online marketplaces, and picking up bits from house clearances.

Antiques - A classic piano and fine China are among the couple's best items (Image: Mike Chinner)

Mike added: “At the moment we’ve got a 1931 tin pedal car, they’re quite rare items to come across now.

“It’s got a chrome windscreen without the glass, a chrome steering wheel and proper tyres all in fantastic working order.

“One of the showpieces in the window at the moment is a magnificent Mama’s and Papa’s vintage rocking chair, which is nice too.”

The shop will have its grand opening with an event on Saturday, March 25, featuring a glass of fizz and nibbles for attendees.

Another business, Oh My Naze, will also be renting the space and providing artwork on Naze-related items including baggies, crested wear and coasters from owners Ric and Vic Bonnocci.

Festivities will start at 9am.