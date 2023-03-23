According to an exclusive by the Daily Express, who spoke to a source living on MDP Wethersfield, the Home Office is looking to move asylum seekers onto the site next week, on April 1.

Military families living on the site have been told they will need to leave their homes, according to the report.

A source told the Daily Express authorities are “putting the fencing around the [disused accommodation] blocks and the cookhouse area”.

They added: “What we've been told… [is] the fences are going up and they are preparing the site for it to be taken over on 1st of April”.

It was revealed earlier this month that the Home Office were looking to transform the site into a home for asylum seekers.

The site had previously been earmarked for two prison proposals however plans were never officially submitted by the Ministry of Justice.

The council has since met with the Home Office to seek further clarification on the migrant facility and has said it is due to write to the government body for more information.

Braintree Council has said the Wethersfield site is unsuitable for the migrant facility plans (Image: N/A)

In a latest update, a Braintree Council spokesman said: “We have sought legal advice and have formally written to the Home Office to request full and detailed information as to the proposals, together with a request for copies of all relevant documentation.

“In the meantime, the council reserves all legal rights, including the ability to challenge the Home Office on their decision-making and the council's right to consider all available legal remedies, including its ability to seek an injunction.

“We have continued to reiterate that we believe Wethersfield airfield to be an unsuitable site, and our concerns that due to the size of the site, the scale of the development proposed could have a significant adverse impact upon the local community.”

In the update, the council also said it was “aware that recently there has been a range of activity taking place on the site”, adding that it has written to the Home Office “to seek a full explanation and reasoning for this activity”.

The council later clarified to the Times that it was aware that “temporary fencing has been erected within the site and tree felling was taking place”.

The Home Office has been approached for comment.