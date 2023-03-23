It was among 141 lots in the latest auction held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

The detached property in St Johns Road was sold for £222,000 with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday.

It was offered jointly with Paveys.

Director and auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “We considered that although needing some modernisation and improvement, this two-bedroom bungalow was full of potential.

“Our bidders could see that the property was ready for redevelopment or extension, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

