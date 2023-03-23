The charity, which supports adults with learning disabilities and is based in Clacton Road, was handed items as part of home improvement retailer Wickes' community programme.

It has now created a wellbeing sensory garden for its residents to enjoy.

The charity was founded in 1972 by Denzil and Phyllis Green along with other Colchester families whose children had a learning disability.

Their vision was to create a village community that would give a better quality of life for their children as they became adults.

Jessica Eaton, fundraising assistant at Acorn Village said: “We are more than just a care facility, we are part of the community.

“On site we have a cafe, charity shop and a village hall which our residents help to run.

“They also provide an income so we can continue to add to the experiences and facilities we can offer.

“We continue to fundraise to enable us to encourage and support adults with learning disabilities to fulfil the motto ‘Life is for Living’, we run a number of workshops for residents and other people in the area.

“These include creative crafts, music sessions and gardening. Last year we decided to develop a sensory garden to develop gardening skills and grow food produce.

“Being outside and in touch with nature is hugely beneficial for both the physical and mental health of our residents. Having the support of these products from Wickes has made a huge difference and will enable us to make this garden into something really special.”

Brian Allen, Wickes’ store manager added: ”Our community programme aims to support local charities and community groups with products to help them with essential maintenance, renovation or to complete new projects.

“Wickes prides itself on being a part of its local communities and is always looking at ways to make a material difference in the community.”

The Wickes Community Programme is open to local community groups seeking help for improvement projects.

Any groups interested in applying for a donation should speak to the manager of their local store.