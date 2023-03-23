Shows on offer range from Buddy Holly to Queen, A fabulous tribute to Eurovision, Marti Pellow in conversation and for the older boys and girls, an Adult Panto.

But there is also plenty on offer for all the family to enjoy.

It starts on Sunday, April 2, when the theatre welcomes The High Jinx company with their magic and illusion spectacular.

Theatre manager Rob Mitchell-Gears said: "The show, which has been seen at the Blackpool Tower Circus and also in the Sooty live tour, is filled with amazing tricks, grand illusions and crazy circus thrills."

The theatre will then welcome back the KD theatre company with their touring production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears on Tuesday, April 11.

A spokesman for the theatre said: “This hilarious and spectacular pantomime style show includes some of the very best seasoned performers, top circus and speciality acts as well as all the ingredients of a family show that KD Theatre Productions have become known for.

“There is a ticket offer for this show at £48 for a family of four.

“And the new summer brochure has also just arrived at the venue and new shows are constantly being added to the theatre’s line-up.

“Recently added shows include A tribute to Billy Joel, Back to Bacharach, and in 2024 The Sooty Show and TV’s Most Haunted.”

For full details and tickets, go to westcliffclacton.co.uk.