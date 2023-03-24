Each year the Essex Book Festival hosts more than 100 events in various venues across Essex and this year is no exception.

The festival will be held in June across 20 Essex libraries, two universities, historical buildings, gardens, and many more.

Essex Book Festival is recognised as one of the leading festivals of its kind in the East of England which invites writers and artists worldwide to participate in its activities and events.

Book lovers and writers can book hot desks, partake in poetry events and workshops and participate in writers-in-residence.

The festival will also feature the Saffron Trail.

Artist, writer and wildcrafter Lora Aziz will set off on a week-long 70 mile radical pilgrimage between June 15 and June 21 as part of a series called In my steps: Radical Walks in Essex.

Starting at Southend Pier, the trail will hug The Thames and turn towards Hockley Woods before pivoting north towards Saffron Walden, the one-time UK capital of saffron.

For more information, visit essexbookfestival.org.uk.