Mark Hennessey, of Lymington Avenue, Clacton, regularly visits a cemetery in Burrs Road where his son Samuel, who died aged three months in 1990, is buried.

During a recent trip to the site to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of his death Mr Hennessey and his wife were left stunned after noticing piles of dog faeces nearby.

According to the devoted dad, he first noticed at least six bits of dog mess dumped next to a bin located in the children’s section of the cemetery.

He said: “We were shocked to see it and whoever is responsible is showing a complete disrespect to the graves and the families who visit the cemetery.

“It is bad enough when you see it in the streets but for someone to allow their dog to do it in a cemetery and then not pick it up is not nice.

“I am not asking for dogs to be banned – I am a dog owner myself and understand people want to take their dogs to the cemetery for emotional reasons.

“But I just think whoever is doing this so blatantly is scum – and that is me being polite. It is just pure laziness.”

Despite first reporting the dog mess to Tendring Council on February 24, Mr Hennessey says the poo still remains and the quantity has actually increased.

“This is still happening and the council have still not gone over there and cleared it up, even though it was reported a month ago,” added Mr Hennessey.

“At one point I even said I would just take dog poo bags over there and clear it up but this is not a one-off and, put it this way, we are not dealing with a small dog.

“I have been told they are looking to put signs up asking people to not let their dogs off their leads but I don’t know if that will solve the problem. Only time will tell.”

A Tendring Council spokesman said dog fouling was not acceptable and could ruin the environment for others – as well as posing health risks.

“We will be reviewing signs at entrances to the cemetery requesting that dogs be kept on a lead at all times within the grounds and reminding people to clear up after their dogs,” he said.

“Our Dog Warden will also include these areas within their patrols to monitor the situation and deter dog fouling.

“Maintenance work is carried out regularly at our open spaces, including cemeteries.”