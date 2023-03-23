As part of the Eggsplorers art trail, sponsored and delivered by Hedingham and Chambers, more than 900 eggs have been distributed to primary schools in Tendring, with a challenge to pupils to ‘get arty’.

It was a challenge that was gleefully accepted by hundreds of children, with more than 13 schools taking part in the project.

Once decorated, the cardboard egg designs will be exhibited proudly as window displays or hanging from the ceilings of businesses and organisations throughout Tendring as part of the Eggsplorers community art trail, creating a very special Easter Egg hunt across Harwich, Clacton and Walton.

Eggsplorers - Bel and Ben with their artwork (Image: Kat Marketing)

Running from Saturday, April 1, until Sunday, April 16, the Eggsplorers art trail is completely free to take part in and aims to spread some springtime joy for families to enjoy across Tendring this April.

Families are encouraged to ‘hop’ on the bus and enjoy the trail sustainably with cracking deals from as little as £2 per person for a single journey.

Not only will children be able to see their decorated eggs within the trail, but there will also be the opportunity to claim fabulous spot prizes and seek out letters to solve a special puzzle to be in with a chance to win amazing grand prizes.

To take part, download the free Eggsplorers trail map from hedinghamandchambers.co.uk/eggsplorers and then pick your favourite spots to go hunting for eggs.

Eggsplorers - Ava and Fenton creating their eggs (Image: Kat Marketing)

Davina Langley, from Hedingham and Chambers, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring and delivering the Eggsplorers art trail across Tendring this April. The response from local schools has been quite incredible and we are thrilled that so many pupils are taking part.

“The children have created some stunning designs and it is so exciting to know that very soon they will have the chance to see their hard work on display throughout the Tendring district”.

Karen Jones, executive headteacher of Two Village Primary School in Ramsey, said: “The children all really enjoyed taking part in this creative project. They are so excited to be able to explore the local area as part of the trail with their families.

"The children are always really proud too when they find their own creation on display and just taking part is such good fun. It is a great community project, which we are delighted be involved with.”