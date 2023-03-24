Residents at Corner Lodge Care Home in Meadow Way, Jaywick, enjoyed their very own spa day to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The ladies were treated to a glass of bubbly, special cupcakes, a little facial, painted nails, a foot spa and massages.

Layout - The scene was set for Mother's Day in Corner Lodge Care Home (Image: Corner Lodge Care Home)

A family member of one of the ladies said: “It was so wonderful to see my mum being treated like this by the staff, some of whom are mothers themselves and gave up their own mothers day to make these ladies feel so special

“The Spa Room looked absolutely amazing, I can’t thank the staff and especially the Activities Coordinator Charice for what they have done.”

Delicious - Mums were treated to lovely treats on the day. (Image: Corner Lodge Care Home)

The festivities were topped off with beautiful relaxing smells of lavender from aromatherapy diffusers and relaxing music playing in the background.

A spokeswoman for the care home added: “It’s safe to say we had a few very relaxed residents on the day which was great.

“From all of us here at Corner Lodge we hope you all mums out there had a lovely Mother’s Day as well.”