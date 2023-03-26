Sabina Mach has been promoted to the position at Edensor Care Centre, in Orwell Road.

She is well known to residents, their families and Edensor staff as she joined the care home in February 2010.

Sabina said: “I traveled from Poland to the UK 15 years ago with the intention of undertaking a summer job in Essex but ended up enjoying it so much that I never left.

“When I started working at Edensor as a domestic in 2010, I could never have imagined that one day I would become the Care Home Manager.

“I’ve always known that I was part of one big special team that work so well together, and it makes me feel extremely proud that I will now be leading that team.”

Sabina began her career at Edensor as a domestic in 2010, becoming a Care Assistant, where she first got to work with residents and their families and then a Senior Carer where she managed staff and planned tasks for the Edensor residents.

She was appointed as coordinator in 2018 and it is from this role that Sabina has been promoted to care home manager.