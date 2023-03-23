A CHARITY event has managed to raise hundreds of pounds for a coastal care home – money which will now be used to treat residents to something special.
Corner Lodge, in Meadow Way, Jaywick, has been gifted a generous £120 after local Brad Thompson and councillor Dan Casey organised a fundraising quiz night.
A spokesman for the facility said: “We just want to say a big thank you to Brad and Dan and to everyone who went to the quiz and donated money.
“It is really appreciated and this money will go towards treating the residents.”
