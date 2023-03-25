Figures published by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency show 7,455 eager Colchester drivers got behind the wheel between April last year and March this year.

In total only 3,270 managed to walk away from the nerve-wracking examination with their certificate proudly in hand, making for a pass rate of 43.9 per cent.

Across the A120, in Clacton, motorists enjoyed a similar – albeit slightly higher - success rate, with 49.8 per cent – or 1,282 out of 2,577 - passing their tests.

Compared to the pass rate per cent recorded in the April 2021 to March 2022, both Colchester and Clacton performed worse in the last year.

In Colchester, for example, 3,993 aspiring motorists out of 8,634 managed to pass their tests, resulting in a pass rate of 46.2 per cent.

In Clacton, meanwhile, 52.8 per cent of drivers – 1,743 out of 3,300 – successfully managed to crosse the finish line without failing.

The release of the latest figures come after the Gazette revealed how learner drivers in Colchester were facing lengthy waits to take their tests.

Speaking previously, Mark Cole, The Driving Therapist, said: “The number of examiners and instructors had dropped post-Covid.”