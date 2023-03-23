Stacey Solomon visited the Sweetest Treasure sweet shop, located in the Lakeside shopping centre, Thurrock, on a quest to find the popular sports drink Prime.

The Sort Your Life Out star shared the details of her visit to the shop on her Instagram account on Tuesday, saying she was sharing it “for anyone else with teenage kids”.

She added that Prime was the only thing her 15-year-old son Zachary had asked for and she “couldn’t find [it] anywhere”.

“I finally found a small independent sweet shop who has [Prime] and I couldn’t be more excited to give this to Zach,” said the X Factor star.

She added: “It’s the cutest shop too with pirate barrels full of sweets from all over the world. I picked up some of [Zachary’s] favourite TikTok sweets and they put his name on the bag. How cute.”

Who is Stacey Solomon?

The 33-year-old singer and TV presenter, originally from Dagenham, rose to fame after finishing in third place on the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009.

She went on to win the tenth series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and is a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women.

Stacey had fans in tears this week, sharing a video with her Instagram followers to mark her son’s birthday.

In the emotional post, she said: “Thank you for everything Zach. You are our rock.

“I cannot even believe how quickly it’s gone and what a kind, caring young man you’ve become.

“I’m so proud of you. To the moon and back always my darling.”

Stacey’s celebrity friends shared their emotional responses, including Maldon influencer Sophie Hincliffe, best known as Mrs Hinch, who said: “I’m gone. An incredible, beautiful boy inside and out. Happy birthday Zachy.”

In February, she announced that she and her husband, actor and presenter Joe Swash, had welcomed their newest child, Belle, who was born at the family’s home in Brentwood.

What is the Prime drink?

It’s the phenomenon which has caused queues outside supermarkets and has led to bottles of drinks being auctioned off at eye-watering prices online due to high demand.

Prime was developed by YouTubers-turned-boxers KSI and Logan Paul. Their website promises that the range of seven drinks has "bold, thirst-quenching flavours to help you refresh, replenish, and refuel", describing Prime as "the perfect boost for any endeavour".