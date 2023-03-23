Kelsworth Ltd has been given the go-ahead to build the estate on land at St John’s Plant Centre, in Earls Hall Drive, Clacton.

Tendring Council’s planning committee last year rejected an application for the development, citing concerns about the impact of noise, vibration and light on nearby homes, as well as highway safety.

However the developers challenged the decision and Government Planning Inspector Benjamin Webb ruled in their favour following an appeal hearing.

It means permission has been granted for the scheme, which includes 172 homes – a mixture of houses and apartments – as well as eight commercial units with flats above them.

Under the approved scheme an existing property on St John’s Road would be demolished, along with the existing nursery buildings.

Gary Guiver, Tendring Council’s director of planning, said the council’s focus would now be on ensuring the scheme is delivered to a high quality.

He said: “This decision has been taken out of our hands, and we will now – as we do with all developments in our district once they are approved – work to ensure the scheme is done properly to help provide quality housing and commercial space to benefit Tendring.”

The planning inspector also awarded costs to Kelsworth Ltd, which are to be determined.

Mr Webb said the council was “unreasonable” to refuse the application on highway safety grounds because the developer had addressed the issue with extra survey data submitted with the appeal.

He added the council had “completely overlooked” this data and had failed to “properly” read the applicant’s appeal statement.

Councillors had been concerned the previous "dated" data had not taken into consideration summer traffic or the planned 950-home estate at nearby Rouses Farm.

St Osyth Parish Council had strongly objected to the plans, which it said would “unacceptably impact safety” on the road, which sees frequent traffic jams in the summer holidays.

Parish councillor Michael Talbot it was often “jammed solid” and cramming more homes into the area was “damn well ridiculous".