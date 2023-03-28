Vincent Simone’s Tango Passions tour will showcase the beauty and passion of the art form that saw him wow crowds during his six years on the show.

He will bring his talents to Clacton’s Princes Theatre as his enthusiasm for dance remains strong.

A spokeswoman for Vincent said: “Although Vincent’s dance partner of more than 25 years, Flavia Cacace, has retired from performing, Vincent wants to continue to bring his passion and love for the Tango to the stage.

“He will be joined by Argentine Tango specialist Paula Duarte, who will be his leading lady.”

Read more: - Essex families set to win 225 tickets to Super Mario Bros in draw

- Walton collectors couple to open antiques and collectibles shop

- Novel using Frinton scenery hits Amazon number one best-seller spot

Vincent was born into a family of professionals dancers from the Puglia region of Italy and began teaching dance aged 12 before moving to Guilford, Surrey and continuing to teach at 17.

Masters of the Argentine Tango, himself and Flavia won numerous Ballroom, Latin and Argentine Tango competitions before joining the hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing in 2006 as professional dancers.

Vincent reached the final in 2008 with pop star Rachel Stevens and went on to several productions and tours after leaving the show.

Tango Passions will come to Princes Theatre on Sunday, April 9, bit.ly/3FJdZVA.