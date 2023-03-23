Rob Thompson, of Essex Fire Service’s Urban Search and Rescue branch, has been flown out to Malawi alongside colleagues from UK International Search and Rescue.

Malawi, much like Mozambique, has been hit by severe flooding after the unrelenting Cyclone Freddy ripped through parts of the region, leaving destruction in its wake.

Rob, as well 26 other firefighters from stations across the country, will now be tasked with assisting communities whose lives have been torn apart by the cyclone.

In some cases the specialist firefighter may be called upon to rescue citizens who find themselves trapped or whose lives hang in the balance and are in need of saving.

Although familiar with carrying out emergency missions, this is the first time UK International Search and Rescue has been needed in a water rescue capacity.

Thankfully, Rob, a water rescue technician, is equipped with all the skills required for such a mission, given his experience in operating powerboats and drones.

Scott Meekings, group manager and co-ordinator for UK International Search and Rescue’s Essex team, has every faith Rob will do the service and the county proud.

"We're really proud to see Rob being deployed to Malawi to put his skills and expertise to help save lives,” Scott added.

“He’s trained for many years and has volunteered his time alongside UKISAR to be prepared for a situation like this.”

As was the case recently in earthquake-struck Turkey, the UK International Search and Rescue team will be completely self-sufficient.

Its crew members, including Rob, will have their own food, water, shelter, sanitation, communications and all necessary equipment to undertake the operation.

This is to ensure no additional burden is placed upon a country already suffering demands on its resources following a sudden onset disaster.

Scott added: "Having just returned from the truly devastating scenes in Turkey, it’s really sad to see other countries suffering similar devastation.

"I’m glad we have a team of firefighters ready and waiting to be deployed to help across the globe to help people in need with the skills we have.

“I’m really pleased to be able to help again."

Rob’s deployment is expected to last approximately seven days.