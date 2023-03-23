The fault occurred in Clacton Leisure Centre’s pool circulation system, meaning levels cannot be maintained without risking further damage to the equipment.

Staff at the Tendring Council-run leisure centre have been liaising with its contractors about the issue and testing is being carried out to identify the specific problem, enabling repairs to take place.

Mike Carran, Tendring Council assistant director for economic growth and leisure, apologised for the inconvenience caused.

He said: “We’re sorry to all those who use our pool, whether they are regular users such as swimming classes, or occasional visitors.

“Our staff have worked tirelessly, including through the weekend and well into the evening, to try to resolve this issue and keep the pool open.

“But we do need to temporarily close it while further investigations take place and to prevent further damage.”

The Wellbeing Zone facilities, including sauna and steam room, are unaffected – and members are able to use the pool facilities at TDC’s other leisure centres in Walton-on-the-Naze and Dovercourt.

Schools and swimming lesson students have been contacted directly by the leisure centre about the temporary closure already.

As a result the pool will be closed until at least Monday, 27 March, to allow these works to take place.

A further update will be provided early next week once the results of these tests are known.