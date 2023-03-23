There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

Autumn and Coco

Gender - Female

Age - 10 years old (Autumn) and 13 years old (Coco)

Breed - Pug (Autumn) and Lhasa Apso (Coco)

Colour - Black (Autumn) and white (Coco)

Autumn and Coco came into the care of the RSPCA through no fault of their own after their previous owner could no longer care for them.

They are now looking to find their retirement home together after being in foster care.

Coco only has one eye and is partially blind in that. She is also on a special renal diet for the very early stages of kidney disease, but other than this she is in good health for her age.

Both of them get on well with other dogs and have previously lived with cats too, so could potentially share a home with other animals.

If you want to adopt Autumn and Coco you can view their full profile here.

Shawna

Gender - Female

Age - Nine years old

Breed - Domestic Semi crossbreed

Colour - Grey

Shawna came into the care of the RSPCA as an unclaimed stray, and understandably she was quite nervous and wary.

Although she is still shy she has gained a lot of confidence and is now looking for a permanent home.

She’s looking for an indoor home as she is content observing the outdoors from the window but shows no real interest in going out.

A calm, predictable home with no children would be ideal, with adopters who are willing to allow her to adjust in her own time and not put too much pressure on her.

If you want to adopt Shawna you can view their full profile here.

Phoebe

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - White and tan

Phoebe is a dog who came into the care of the RSPCA after being found by the dog warden as an unclaimed stray.

She is described as having a "friendly, gentle, and calm nature" and can be quite shy in new situations.

As far as the RSPCA is aware Phoebe has not lived in a home before so would need her new family to be understanding of her needs and let her take things in her own time.

If you want to adopt Phoebe you can view their full profile here.

Penny and Betty

Gender - Female

Age - Nine years old

Breed - King Charles Spaniel

Colour - White and black

Penny and Betty are sisters who came into the care of the RSPCA after their owner could unfortunately no longer take care of them.

Both dogs have medical issues, with Penny being diabetic and Betty having a heart murmur.

Penny is on twice-daily insulin injections, but will happily sit for them with the promise of a treat afterwards.

The pair of them love going for casual strolls in the park and snoozing away on the sofa.

If you want to adopt Penny and Betty you can view their full profile here.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July 2022, 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”