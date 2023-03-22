The East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) store in Main Road, Dovercourt, opened in March 2019.

Customers spent £950 in the first two hours of trading and the shop has gone from strength ever since, raising vital funds for the charity.

Kathryn Newell became manager six months ago and said: “Myself and the team were very excited to celebrate our shop’s fourth birthday.

“It’s a milestone and the shop has become an integral hub of the community, with many loyal customers visiting regularly to browse our ever-changing stock.

“From clothing to books and household goods, there’s always something new to discover and they love it.

“As a team, we’re grateful to the many customers who have donated items or made purchases, as well as the volunteers who give up their time to help out.

“We’re excited about the future and determined to keep making a difference to the lives of children, young people and families.”

Kathryn has a wealth of experience in retail management and is supported by deputy manager Tracy Lines.

The pair are indebted to their dedicated team of volunteers, who ensure the shop runs smoothly.

“They work tirelessly to sort, price and display donated items,” said Kathryn.

“They’re passionate about supporting the charity’s work and are always happy to help customers find the special items they’re looking for.

“The shop's success is due to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved.”

As part of the birthday celebrations, all customers who made a purchase on Tuesday were entered into a raffle to win a basket of goodies.

EACH supports families and cares for children with life-threatening conditions across North and West Essex, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.

It has three hospices, including The Treehouse, in Ipswich.