A CAR was seized by police officers to “ensure the safety of road users” after being left abandoned in an extremely dangerous location.
Officers from the Harwich Community Policing Team were out on patrol on Monday when they received a concerning call regarding a vehicle.
The force was told about a silver Vauxhall Corsa which had been deserted on a corner of a T-junction in Dead Lane, Ardleigh.
A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: “The vehicle was recovered immediately. We will be speaking with the driver regarding this matter.”
