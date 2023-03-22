Simon Sword, 43, ripped the young girl’s headphones out of her ears and lambasted her while her two-year-old son was being cradled in her arms.

When the 17-year-old tried to flee, Sword pulled her back by the hair and continued his tirade of abuse, breaking a door in the process, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

The young mother took refuge in her bedroom and when she later tried to leave the house she realised Sword had trapped her inside by locking the doors and snapping the keys inside the locks.

Disgraceful - the incident took place inside the victim's home in Clacton

Judge Christopher Morgan said Sword had “very little reason to judge” his step daughter’s parenting, branding his behaviour “disgraceful”.

Sword, of Warwick Crescent, Clacton, admitted two offences of criminal damage relating to the damaged headphones and doors and one of assault by beating.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our court and crime newsletter here.

A victim impact statement read to the court by prosecutor Danielle Byford detailed how the 17-year-old suffers flashbacks since the incident in May 2020.

Madeleine Wolfe, mitigating, said Sword had become “concerned about the way in which [the victim] was mothering her child”.

Sentence - Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: ANDRA MACIUCA)

She continued: “It was a mother versus a man who has six children of his own and he was a little frustrated with the way this young lady was being a mother.

“At that moment her baby was crying and that was a matter of frustration to him. That is why her headphones were taken out of her ears.”

More from the courts: Pictured: 'Selfish' rapist jailed after prowling Colchester looking for victims

Ms Wolfe said Sword and the girl’s mother ended their relationship that night and he is remorseful about the incident.

Judge Morgan handed the defendant an 18 month community order, compelling him to undertake 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and a further 12 treatment sessions.

He said: “If there was any complaint about the parenting by a 17-year-old of a two-year-old then it should have been left to your partner.”

The judge said he has no doubt the victim will carry the mental “marks and scars forward” into her adult life.

We passionately believe in providing unrivalled quality journalism and value for money.

With a digital subscription, you can access our exclusive, insightful and trustworthy local news from just £1 a week.

If you are not already subscribing, sign up today to get instant access to our trusted local coverage - and an ad-light experience - check what package works best for you here.