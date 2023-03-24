Summer Tye, 17, attends Harwich and Dovercourt High School as a sixth former and applied for the Nuffield Research programme last year.

She was hesitant to apply due to her autism diagnosis causing low confidence but was encouraged by her science teacher to pursue the programme.

Proud Mum - Jennie and Summer at the Nuffield celebration event (Image: Jennie Tye)

Summer’s mum Jennie Tye expressed great pride in her daughter’s achievements.

She said: “Summer has gone throughout her education without being diagnosed and hasn’t had any extra help as a result.

“I’m so appreciative of the confidence this programme has given her and so proud of the work she has done.

“This is a great addition to her UCAS applications as she’s applying for universities now.”

The programme sees 1,000 year 12 students chosen for research projects across any field.

Summer’s interests lie in science and the programme saw her take part in work experience at UK Power Networks' office in Colchester.

On the Job - Summer during her work experience with UK Power Networks (Image: Jennie Tye)

During the experience, she learned about how the company prepares for incoming storms and went out into the field to a site to gain more insight.

Summer also visited UK Power Networks head office in London and got to mingle with some of the other programme participants over lunch while speaking about her research

She then attended a final ceremony following the completion of the Nuffield Research celebration event to showcase her research.

Jennie added: “It was a great experience for Summer and I know the school is so proud of what she’s done.

“Since the completion of the programme she has a copy of her work up on a display board within the school, teachers often commend her on the great work that she’s done.

“Summer is big into astronomy and space science which is what she will be pursuing at university.”

The Nuffield research placements programme provides engaging hands-on projects for Year 12 students to contribute towards the work of a host organisation.

Collaborations fall under an area of science, quantitative social science, computing, technology, engineering, maths or a combination.

For more information visit nuffieldresearchplacements.org/.