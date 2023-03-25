Guests at Hedingham Castle, can now step back in time and experience the luxurious lifestyle of medieval English royalty, with all the conveniences of 21st century living.

Located on the top floor of the 900-year-old Norman Keep, which would have originally been the dormitory floor, The Royal Chamber features a grand four-poster bed, exquisite tapestries, exceptional views and elegant furnishings in the style that would have been used by the lords and ladies of the castle.

Hedingham Castle is surrounded by rich countryside (Image: Broadhouse Media)

Modern additions have also been included for the comfort of guests, such as a large bath big enough for two and a widescreen TV which can be watched from the comfort of the bed.

The castle is home to stunning views (Image: Broadhouse Media)

Castle owner Demetra Lindsay said: "We are so thrilled to be able to offer our visitors the chance to experience the grandeur of The Royal Chamber.

The room is located on the top floor of the 900-year-old Norman Keep (Image: Andy Griffin)

"Hedingham Castle has a rich history spanning almost a millenia, and we are always looking for ways to bring it to life for our guests.

The bed itself is inspired by the Great Bed of Ware, one of the V&A’s greatest treasures and famously over three metres wide – the only known example of a bed of this size (Image: Andy Griffin)

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sleep like royalty in the only modern bedroom inside a Norman keep in the country.

The Royal Chamber features furnishings in the style that would have been used by the lords and ladies of the castle (Image: Andy Griffin)

“We can't wait to welcome guests to The Royal Chamber and provide them with an unforgettable experience.

Modern additions have been included for the comfort of guests (Image: Andy Griffin)

“The Royal Chamber started as a lockdown project and it has been a complete labour of love to get finished.

One of the features is a large bath big enough for two (Image: Andy Griffin)

“It brings a significant addition to our offerings and provides a unique opportunity to explore the castle's history as well as making it relevant for the modern day."

The room can be booked as a honeymoon retreat for the venue’s wedding couples, as well as being available to book by the public on a Bed & Breakfast or Dinner, Bed & Breakfast basis (Image: Andy Griffin)

The Royal Chamber is ideal for couples seeking a romantic and unique getaway or for history buffs looking to immerse themselves in the castle's rich heritage.

Champagne, chocolates and a continental breakfast for two are provided as standard with every booking, and, if also dining, your meal is enjoyed in the form of a 5-course tasting menu (Image: Andy Griffin)

The room can be booked as a honeymoon retreat for the venue’s wedding couples, as well as being available to book by the public on a bed and breakfast or dinner, bed and breakfast basis.

The views from the Royal Chamber are sure to impress any guest (Image: Andy Griffin)

Champagne, chocolates and a continental breakfast for two are provided as standard with every booking, and, if also dining, your meal is enjoyed in the form of a five-course tasting menu, served in the Banqueting Hall.

The room is available from £495 per night.

For more information, visit hedinghamcastle.co.uk.