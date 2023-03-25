A HISTORIC venue has announced the launch of its new Royal Chamber - the only modern bedroom in a Norman Keep in the country.
Guests at Hedingham Castle, can now step back in time and experience the luxurious lifestyle of medieval English royalty, with all the conveniences of 21st century living.
Located on the top floor of the 900-year-old Norman Keep, which would have originally been the dormitory floor, The Royal Chamber features a grand four-poster bed, exquisite tapestries, exceptional views and elegant furnishings in the style that would have been used by the lords and ladies of the castle.
Modern additions have also been included for the comfort of guests, such as a large bath big enough for two and a widescreen TV which can be watched from the comfort of the bed.
Castle owner Demetra Lindsay said: "We are so thrilled to be able to offer our visitors the chance to experience the grandeur of The Royal Chamber.
"Hedingham Castle has a rich history spanning almost a millenia, and we are always looking for ways to bring it to life for our guests.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sleep like royalty in the only modern bedroom inside a Norman keep in the country.
“We can't wait to welcome guests to The Royal Chamber and provide them with an unforgettable experience.
“The Royal Chamber started as a lockdown project and it has been a complete labour of love to get finished.
“It brings a significant addition to our offerings and provides a unique opportunity to explore the castle's history as well as making it relevant for the modern day."
The Royal Chamber is ideal for couples seeking a romantic and unique getaway or for history buffs looking to immerse themselves in the castle's rich heritage.
The room can be booked as a honeymoon retreat for the venue’s wedding couples, as well as being available to book by the public on a bed and breakfast or dinner, bed and breakfast basis.
Champagne, chocolates and a continental breakfast for two are provided as standard with every booking, and, if also dining, your meal is enjoyed in the form of a five-course tasting menu, served in the Banqueting Hall.
The room is available from £495 per night.
For more information, visit hedinghamcastle.co.uk.
