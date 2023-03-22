Last week Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced during his Budget speech that further awards had been made from the government’s Levelling Up Fund, including a successful bid for Dovercourt.

Originally submitted by Tendring Council last year, the Dovercourt bid is focused on town centre improvement projects as identified in the Dovercourt Revisited masterplan, and supports regeneration in the town centre next to Freeport East.

Specifically, the funding will enable the delivery of a refurbished library and skills centre, new social housing at the Milton Road car park, and public realm improvements along Kingsway from the station plaza to Marine Parade, including the High Street junction.

Lee Heley, Tendring Council’s corporate director for place and economy, said the funding would complement the council’s existing investment in developing the former Starlings site to provide a car park, public toilets and event space.

“This funding will allow major improvements across Dovercourt town centre, providing both better facilities for local residents and a welcoming public realm for visitors coming to the area,” Mr Heley said.

“Now we have secured funding for these initiatives we look forward to developing detailed plans to engage with the local community on as part of the project process.

In the Budget it was also announced that Tendring was one of 20 areas to be part of new Levelling Up Partnerships, providing more than £400million across the next two years.

Revamp - Dovercourt town centre (Image: Newsquest)

Kevin Bentley, leader of Essex County Council, said: “We are seeing the shackles released on the true potential of our counties, cities and regions to achieve all they can for their people and businesses.

“What has been announced – a simplified system of funding and more power to take the right decisions devolved to local leaders – should be the prize for every area of this country tomorrow.

“The Government’s commitment and boosts for Devolution and Levelling Up are welcome, and in Essex we are looking forward to our own future engagement on devolution with government in due course.

"We have also learned £6.7million from the Levelling Up fund will be heading to Dovercourt to transform an area of the town centre, including a refurbished library with skills centre.

“Overall, the budget commitments reaffirm the importance of Levelling Up to the national agenda and in Essex, we remain committed to the ambition at the heart of the agenda – everybody having the opportunity to succeed in life and fulfil their potential.”

Over the moon - Harwich MP Sir Bernard Jenkin (Image: Submitted)

Harwich MP Sir Bernard Jenkin said he was delighted after making a last-ditch pre-budget plea to the Chancellor for levelling up funds for Dovercourt following the unsuccessful bid earlier this year.

“I am absolutely delighted by this,” he said. “I was disappointed we missed out last time. We only missed it by a whisker. Now we have got it over the line.

“Thanks to Essex County Council and to Tendring Council for putting so much work behind this application.”

There are three projects included in the Dovercourt plan, including the £3million development of the Milton Road site to include nine houses, tree planting and public parking bays.

It also includes the refurbishment of Harwich Library to create two classrooms in a mezzanine space for the reintroduction of Adult Community Learning to the town, as well as provide space for council services and community use.

The third project includes public realm improvements from Dovercourt station to Kingsway and the formalisation of the station parking and a new pedestrian crossing.

Sir Bernard said it was “great news” that Tendring had been picked as one of the Levelling Up Partnership areas.

“This means the funding award to Dovercourt is just a start on a new relationship with the government, to promote jobs, skills and regeneration in Harwich and Dovercourt, and across Tendring District.

“We will need to work hard to continue attracting funding to worthwhile projects.”

Sir Bernard said the Government has said it will work closely with the local MP, Tendring Council and other partners to identify the areas’ key issues to offer bespoke support and address the area’s biggest barriers to levelling up.

Harwich mayor Ivan Henderson said residents had been left disappointed earlier this year when the “excellent” scheme was rejected – and welcomed the decision to fund the project.

He added that it was “wrong” that needy areas had to compete with each other for funding.

"It is extremely good news that Dovercourt's needs have now been recognised and we congratulate the officers at Tendring Council for their excellent work in putting the bid together," he added.