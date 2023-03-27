Tom Salter, who is from Chelmsford, rushed to the scene after hearing that someone was “swimming” in the Thames in the early hours of a cold morning.

The 19-year-old, who works in the construction industry as a management trainee build manager, thought the scenario was “unlikely”.

He explained: “I ran to the wall and saw a man who was fully clothed and appeared to be intoxicated struggling in the water.”

Tom instinctively rushed to grab a life ring, encouraging the man to put it over his head to help him stay afloat until a lifeboat came to his rescue.

“It was probably all over in a few minutes, but it felt longer,” said Tom.

READ MORE:

Reflecting on the situation, Tom added: “I think that if you are in that situation and able to help someone in trouble, then you should just do it. The adrenaline kicks in and you don’t stop to think.

“At the time, I didn’t feel much. But on reflection, I’m very happy with the way that I responded as it’s the way I would have wanted someone to help me.”

Tom’s quick action has been recognised by his teammates at Willmott Dixon, where the lifesaver is currently working on London’s Tower Bridge Court project.

His colleague Matthew Adams said: “It was incredibly impressive and I'm very proud of Tom and that he acted so quickly and calmly. There is no doubt in my mind that without Tom’s sharp intervention, there would have been a very different outcome.”