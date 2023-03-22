FIREFIGHTERS are working to free a driver who was trapped in a vehicle following a crash.

Seven fire crews are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the M11, northbound between Junction 8 (Stansted) and Junction 9 (Saffron Walden).

The teams were called today at 8.23am after a lorry left the carriageway and ended up on its side down an embankment.

The M11 northbound has been closed during the incident, with traffic queuing northbound approaching J8.

Crews from Harlow, Stansted, Saffron Walden, Newport, Loughton, Dunmow, Cambridge and Essex Fire's Urban Search and Rescue team are in attendance.

A spokseman said crews have stabilised the vehicle and are working to free the driver.

They added: "This is likely to be a protracted incident, so please avoid the area if possible. We will provide an update as soon as we can."

 