Seven fire crews are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the M11, northbound between Junction 8 (Stansted) and Junction 9 (Saffron Walden).

The teams were called today at 8.23am after a lorry left the carriageway and ended up on its side down an embankment.

The M11 northbound has been closed during the incident, with traffic queuing northbound approaching J8.

ONGOING - M11 northbound – CLOSED between J8 (A120/Stansted) and J10 (Duxford) after an accident involving a lorry that has left the carriageway between J8 and J9 (A11). Traffic queuing northbound approaching J8. pic.twitter.com/c6t8BrbeBK — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 22, 2023

Crews from Harlow, Stansted, Saffron Walden, Newport, Loughton, Dunmow, Cambridge and Essex Fire's Urban Search and Rescue team are in attendance.

A spokseman said crews have stabilised the vehicle and are working to free the driver.

They added: "This is likely to be a protracted incident, so please avoid the area if possible. We will provide an update as soon as we can."