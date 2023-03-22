The M11 northbound is closed between Junction 8 for the A120 and Stansted and Junction 10 for Duxford.

It comes following a crash involving a lorry, which has left the carriageway between J8 and J9 (A11).

Traffic queuing northbound approaching J8.

