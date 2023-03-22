Joss Bennett and Charlie Hartnell were seen sitting in a parked white Vauxhall Corsa which was approached by two known class A drug users, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Plain clothes officers watching the Corsa from their own car saw what appeared to be a drug deal take place and approached the vehicle.

The doors were locked and the car, which was driven by Hartnell, had then reversed and hit the police car before driving across an area of grass and squeezing along a footpath to escape.

The Corsa had crashed into a ditch shortly afterwards and when the car was searched a large quantity of cocaine and heroin with an estimated value of £5,000 was found.

Bennett, 19, of Burrs Road, Clacton, and Hartnell, 20, of Bedford Road, Clacton, admitted possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply on December 29, 2020.

Bennett also admitted possessing cannabis and Hartnell also admitted a charge of dangerous driving.

They were both sentenced to 18 months detention in a young offenders’ institution, suspended for two years.

They were also each given a 50-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work.

Hartnell was also fined £250 for dangerous driving and banned from driving for three years.

Sentencing the teenagers, Recorder Paul Garlick said he was taking an exceptional course by not sending them straight into custody.

“I hope both of you realise how near you came to going into custody today,” said the judge.

He said both defendants had been very young at the time of the offences in December 2020 and the case had taken a lot time to come before the court.

Recorder Garlick said the fact the defendants hadn’t reoffended had also gone in their favour.