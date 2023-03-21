SEASIDERS will be given free chocolate treats by none other than the Easter bunny himself during a community group’s holiday extravaganza.
The Jaywick Community Forum will hold its always popular Easter Event on April 8 at St Christopher’s Church, in Jaywick.
Over the course of the two-and-a-half hour afternoon of fun, starting at 12pm, guests of all ages will be able to join in with games and crafts sessions.
Free Easter eggs will also be given out.
To find out more information visit jaywicksandscommunityforum.co.uk.
