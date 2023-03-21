The Jaywick Community Forum will hold its always popular Easter Event on April 8 at St Christopher’s Church, in Jaywick.

Over the course of the two-and-a-half hour afternoon of fun, starting at 12pm, guests of all ages will be able to join in with games and crafts sessions.

Free Easter eggs will also be given out.

To find out more information visit jaywicksandscommunityforum.co.uk.