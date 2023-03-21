Clacton County High School have again been busy fundraising for charity after their successful annual Christmas Presents appeal for residents at Holly Court sheltered housing in Clacton.

The students were back in action to raise money for the Collingwood Centre for cancer treatment at Colchester Hospital.

A spokesman for the school said: "The centre has been central to the treatment of some Clacton County High School families and, to help continue their vital care and support, the school has donated the proceeds from a non-uniform day, Sigma Sixth Form sweet bag sales and a business studies fundraising fair to the centre.

Alex Macleod, Clacton County High School’s charities coordinator, said he was delighted that a number of Year 11 Business Studies students, who were instrumental in the fund-raising effort, were able to hand over a cheque.

They presented the cash to Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity liaison officer Penny Norris at the hospital.