Youngsters from St Philomena’s School in Frinton met with Baloo, a Belgian Malinois from Amsterdam that became an Essex Police dog in 2018 after completing her training.

Baloo retired after suffering a tragic injury on duty five years ago and has since become a wellbeing dog and volunteer police cadet mascot.

She visited St Philomena’s on Thursday, March 16, during Frinton Rotary Club’s Thoughtfulness Thursday Group.

A spokesman for Frinton Rotary Club said: “It’s wonderful helping our young people across our local schools to become more confident and resilient.

“The children enjoyed learning about Baloo’s resilience and strength in overcoming her injuries and loved giving her lots of belly rubs.

“What an amazing experience for all.”

Baloo’s injuries were so severe that she needed metal plates screwed into both sides of her pelvis and her front leg amputated.

Her handler, PC Ross Ashcroft, said: “It was one of the hardest decisions I had to make, but I had to do what was best for Baloo.

“When you’re a dog handler, the dog you work with isn’t just your work partner, they become part of your family.”