According to the Royal Mail website, eight postcodes in Colchester are being affected, though the problems are not confined to north Essex.

CM postcodes in Braintree are also experiencing problems, with Canvey Island also listed on the service update page on the Royal Mail website.

On the website Royal Mail said: "Deliveries are operating as normal across the UK today.

"We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week. In a small number of local offices, this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as high levels of sick absence, resourcing, or other local factors.

"In those cases, we will rotate deliveries to minimise the delay to individual customers.

"We also provide targeted support to those offices to address their challenges and restore our service to the high standard our customers would normally receive.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding."

The Royal Mail has been contacted for comment.

Colchester

The Essex offices experiencing problems and postcodes affected are Colchester postcodes CO1 to CO8.

This covers:

CO1 - Colchester

CO2 - Old Heath, Berechurch, Layer de la Haye

CO3 - Lexden, Stanway

CO4 - Greenstead, Highwoods, St Johns, Myland, Boxted, Braiswick

CO5 - Tiptree, Kelvedon, West Mersea, Peldon, Rowhedge

CO6 - Coggeshall, Earls Colne, Marks Tey, Great Tey, Chappel, White Colne, Wakes Colne, Copford, West Bergholt, Great Horkesley, Wormingford, Nayland, Stoke-by-Nayland, Polstead

CO7 - Brightlingsea, Wivenhoe, Great Bentley, Alresford

CO8 - Bures, Alphamstone

That means addresses in Tendring Braintree, Babergh, and Maldon are experiencing disruption to their mail coverage.

Braintree

The Braintree postcodes being affected are CM6, CM7, and CM77.

This covers:

CM6 - Great Dunmow, Felsted

CM7 - Braintree, Finchingfield, Great Bardfield

CM77 - Braintree, Great Notley, Rayne

Canvey

Canvey Island postcode SS8

In total, 28 other areas are also experiencing delays to Royal Mail deliveries.