Former dancer Brontë B, 24, began using OnlyFans in 2017 after realising there was no money in her job.

She now brings in a staggering £60,000 a month selling saucy pictures and videos online and runs her page without any management.

Luxury - Bronte uses her cash to buy custom vehicles like this Range Rover (Image: SWNS)

Her new lifestyle has allowed her to splash out on fancy cars, go on exotic holidays and even buy her own £450,000 house at the age of 21.

Brontë said: “When I was 19, I bought a £70,000 Range Rover and it was quite daunting thinking: 'oh my god, I'm driving off the forecourt in this really nice car.'

“I am looking at renting out my house and buying a bigger property and investing more of my money into property.

“You work to have nice things and it's nice to see your money in things.”

Brontë now spends her days creating and posting racy content for her subscribers, including custom requests, which she says can be "odd.”

She charges £80 a minute for custom videos including one in which was asked to pour slime over herself while in the shower.

Because she has no management, a lot of Brontë's time is spent convincing fans that it is actually her they are speaking to.

Although Brontë's job is flexible, she often finds herself working well into the early morning chatting to paying subscribers.

Bronte added: “That was my first big achievement and then I bought a Rolex which was £17,000.

“I'd moved on to a Range Rover SVR when I was 21 and that was £104,000 in a one off colour, and I bought a matching Audi R8.

“I sold most of them though and recently just bought an urban defender for £145,000.

“It doesn't shock me that I own them but it makes me realise how hard I've worked and I'm so appreciative of them.”