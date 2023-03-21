Operated again by the Black Jacket Group, the hospitality area offers an elevated viewing area for the flight displays, a three-course meal and refreshments, as well as shelter should the weather not play ball at the event.

Staged by Tendring Council, the Clacton Airshow – taking place on August 24 and 25 this year and celebrating its 30th anniversary – is one of the biggest events in the East of England.

The hospitality tickets have gone on sale during English Tourism Week, which is co-ordinated by VisitEngland to celebrate of the tourism industry.

Nicola Denny, Operations Director at Thorrington-based Black Jacket Group, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the hospitality marquee again this year at the Clacton Airshow and look forward to working with Tendring Council to make this another successful event.”

Clacton Airshow director Mike Carran added: “It is fitting that the hospitality tickets have gone on sale in English Tourism Week, which this year is celebrating amazing businesses, experiences and places to stay.

“We are pleased to welcome back a Tendring-based firm to run the hospitality area, and know how important the Clacton Airshow is to the district’s economy.”.

Hospitality tickets are available to purchase at blackjacketgroup.com/event-tickets.