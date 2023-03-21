Former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Stephen, 33, attempted to tell Georgia Harrison in the audio messages that he had nothing to do with a sex tape of the pair that subsequently found its way onto OnlyFans, Whatsapp and other online sites.

Bear claimed she was attention seeking after she put a call out on social media in 2020 for her followers to send screen shots and information to her agent if they'd seen the clip.

After she and her mother Nicola gathered enough evidence, Georgia confidently confronted Bear on WhatsApp and refused to back down as he attempted to manipulate her.

Stephen is serving a 21 month jail sentence for voyeurism and two counts of 'revenge porn' after uploading footage of the pair having sex to his subscription based OnlyFans, without her consent.

The illicit recording had been captured on CCTV on August 2, 2020, in his garden in Loughton, Essex without Georgia's knowledge, on adult website OnlyFans and he made £2,000 from it.

Georgia, who has also appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, waived her right to anonymity and insisted she stands in solidarity with other victims of revenge porn.

The television personality discussed the 'biggest hurdles' she faced after becoming a victim of revenge porn by her ex Stephen on Monday.