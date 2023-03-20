A full programme of activities, live music, entertainment and fireworks will take place over the four-day break in association with Year of the Pier 2023.

Bosses will be hoping for a bumper long weekend whatever the weather with plenty of fun on offer for all ages.

Pier director Billy Ball said that Easter bank holiday is usually one of the busiest of the year with visitors flocking to the attraction.

“You can never be sure what sort of weather you will be in for, but we will be well prepared with our extensive range of both indoor and outdoor facilities,” he said.

“Hopefully the crowds will flock into the town, and we can get the season off to a flying start.”

An Easter egg hunt around the site is being staged on the Sunday and the first 200 children taking part will receive a free egg. Everyone who enters will also go into a draw to win an annual rides pass.

On the same day the first 300 children paying to enter Discovery Bay soft play will be given a free egg.

On the Sunday evening there will be a fireworks extravaganza beginning around 9pm, the second of 13 displays to be staged in 2023.

Live music will be provided by Words and Music on Good Friday from 1pm-4pm; on Easter Saturday Chelsea Francis will take to the stage from 1pm-4pm and then from 6pm to 10pm it will be SMC.

On Easter Sunday Madsyp Sax is performing from 1pm to 4pm and Double Barrell from 6pm to 9pm.

James Magic will be up to his fun and tricks in the Boardwalk Bar and Grill between 2pm and 5pm on the Friday, and from 12.30pm to 4.30pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

Free facepainting will be provided by Operation Party Time from 1pm on Easter Monday.

Longer opening hours will be introduced throughout the school Easter holiday with rides operating from 11am to 8pm and 11am to 10pm on Easter Sunday.